Chile reports 4,826 new COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chile reported on Wednesday 4,826 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths in one day, bringing the national tallies to 947,783 and 22,402 respectively, said the Health Ministry.

"The public must maintain self-care measures, which for now are the most effective way to avoid new infections," said Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris during the daily report.

Regions with the greatest increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week were Santiago Metropolitan and Valparaiso, which are both in central Chile and the most populated in the country, as well as Maule and Nuble, according to the report.