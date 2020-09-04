UrduPoint.com
Chile Rescuers Find At Least 2 Dead Bodies Month After Beirut Blast - Lebanese State Media

Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

A Chilean rescue team has located at least two bodies buried under the rubble of the Beirut port blast one month after the tragedy, Lebanon's official NNA news agency reported on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A Chilean rescue team has located at least two bodies buried under the rubble of the Beirut port blast one month after the tragedy, Lebanon's official NNA news agency reported on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Chilean rescue dogs detected the bodies trapped under a collapsed building in the Mar Mikhael district of the Lebanese capital, NNA reported.

In cooperation with the country's civil defense groups, Chilean specialists have been trying to remove the bodies, but the operation was impeded due to a building's critical state and a threat to the rescuers' lives, the news outlet reported.

The operation was stopped at 11:30 p.

m. local time (20:30 GMT) after one of the building's walls collapsed, but subsequently resumed on Friday morning and continues still, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

At 6:07 p.m. local time, Beirut will observe a moment of silence in memory of the blast victims. The traffic in the vicinity of the Beirut port will be suspended.

The August 4 blast, which left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The explosion has caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's cabinet to resign.

