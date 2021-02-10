(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Chile has secured an agreement on shipments of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Health Minister Enrique Paris has said.

"We have reached an agreement to receive doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in the future," Paris told reporters on Tuesday.

At the moment, Chile has two vaccines in use ” ones of US company Pfizer and China's Sinovac.

Sputnik V was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. Last week, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from phase 3 trial of the vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Russian vaccine has already been approved in over 20 other countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Iran, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Hungary, the UAE and others.