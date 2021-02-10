UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Says To Procure Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Chile Says to Procure Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Chile has secured an agreement on shipments of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Health Minister Enrique Paris has said.

"We have reached an agreement to receive doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in the future," Paris told reporters on Tuesday.

At the moment, Chile has two vaccines in use ” ones of US company Pfizer and China's Sinovac.

Sputnik V was developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. Last week, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from phase 3 trial of the vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

The Russian vaccine has already been approved in over 20 other countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Iran, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Hungary, the UAE and others.

Related Topics

Palestine Iran Russia China UAE Company Paris Argentina Algeria Bolivia Belarus Paraguay Chile Serbia Lebanon Mexico Venezuela Hungary August From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hope Probe, mission accomplished

58 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2021

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

9 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

10 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.