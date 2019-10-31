UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Says To Share Achievements In Preparing For APEC Forum With Next Host Malaysia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:50 AM

Chile Says to Share Achievements in Preparing for APEC Forum With Next Host Malaysia

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Chile will make every effort to share the achievements it had made while preparing to the now-canceled Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit with Malaysia that will host the next year's forum, the Latin American country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said Santiago had decided to cancel the upcoming APEC summit and the COP25 climate forum amid large-scale anti-government protests in the country.

"Today, [the foreign minister] met with ambassadors from APEC member states to explain the situation to them. They thanked him for the efforts Chile has made over the past year .... Chile will continue working to ensure that everything that has been achieved this year is handed over to Malaysia that will host the APEC forum the next year," the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to APEC, saying it believed in the bloc's contribution to the development of successful policies for solving the ongoing problems and stimulating Chile's economy.

Chile's protests were provoked by the authorities' decision to increase public transport fares. However, the protesters are also rallying against a poor economic situation and the lack of access to free quality healthcare and education.

As the protests turned violent, the authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency and introduced curfews in several cities.

Related Topics

Poor Education Santiago Chile Malaysia From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

7 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

8 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

8 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.