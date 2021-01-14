SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Chilean Foreign Ministry has held an online conference with Russia's Gamaleya research institute to prepare an agreement on exchanging data on Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Chile told Sputnik.

"This week, the Chilean authorities and the Gamaleya research institute held a meeting to reach an agreement that will allow transferring information about the Sputnik V vaccine to the Chilean scientists," Denis Vinokurov said.

According to the Chilean Foreign Ministry, the conference was held on Monday and representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund also took part in it.

Chile has already received the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine. The country also has agreements on deliveries of the vaccines developed by Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and via the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX.