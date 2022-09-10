Chile to Launch Vaccination Campaign Against Monkeypox in October - Health Undersecretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Chile will begin vaccinating nationals against monkeypox in October, Chilean Public Health Undersecretary Cristobal Cuadrado said on Friday.

"Good news! We have managed to secure the supply of the vaccine against monkeypox, which is being used successfully in other countries and has proven to be safe and effective. Its name is Jynneos," Cuadrado said on Twitter, adding that the authorities "hope to begin the first round of vaccinations in October."

The vaccine will be first given to people remaining in close contact with those infected, as well as people who are at risk of developing severe illness - those with weakened immunity, HIV patients, and pregnant women.

According to the dashboard of the World Health Organization, 468 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Chile. As of Friday, the total number of confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide exceeded 57,500, and 18 people have died.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.