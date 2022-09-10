UrduPoint.com

Chile To Launch Vaccination Campaign Against Monkeypox In October - Health Undersecretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Chile to Launch Vaccination Campaign Against Monkeypox in October - Health Undersecretary

BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Chile will begin vaccinating nationals against monkeypox in October, Chilean Public Health Undersecretary Cristobal Cuadrado said on Friday.

"Good news! We have managed to secure the supply of the vaccine against monkeypox, which is being used successfully in other countries and has proven to be safe and effective. Its name is Jynneos," Cuadrado said on Twitter, adding that the authorities "hope to begin the first round of vaccinations in October."

The vaccine will be first given to people remaining in close contact with those infected, as well as people who are at risk of developing severe illness - those with weakened immunity, HIV patients, and pregnant women.

According to the dashboard of the World Health Organization, 468 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Chile. As of Friday, the total number of confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide exceeded 57,500, and 18 people have died.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Related Topics

Africa World Twitter Immunity Died Chile October Women

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

5 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

5 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

5 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

5 hours ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

5 hours ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.