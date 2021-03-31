Chile to Purchase 1.8 Mil Doses of Chinese CanSino Vaccine - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Chile has signed a deal for the delivery of 1.8 million doses of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine scheduled to arrive in May-June 2021, the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, announced on Tuesday.

"Today we have good news. We have reached an agreement with CanSino that will allow us to purchase 1.8 million doses of the vaccine ... This is a single-shot vaccine," the president told the press.

He expressed hope that the vaccine will soon be approved for use by the country's drug regulator.

Chile tested CanSino vaccine on 3,500 volunteers.

According to the research, people develop immunity to coronavirus the fourth week after receiving the shot.

The Latin American country began the mass vaccination campaign the first week of February using Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines. As of now, over 6.4 million people have received at least on shot, about half of them are fully inoculated. The priority was given to those over 58 years old.

Chile has also inked vaccine deals for deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. Additionally. the country is part of the WHO-backed COVAX project.