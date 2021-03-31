UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile To Purchase 1.8 Mil Doses Of Chinese CanSino Vaccine - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:24 AM

Chile to Purchase 1.8 Mil Doses of Chinese CanSino Vaccine - President

Chile has signed a deal for the delivery of 1.8 million doses of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine scheduled to arrive in May-June 2021, the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, announced on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Chile has signed a deal for the delivery of 1.8 million doses of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine scheduled to arrive in May-June 2021, the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, announced on Tuesday.

"Today we have good news. We have reached an agreement with CanSino that will allow us to purchase 1.8 million doses of the vaccine ... This is a single-shot vaccine," the president told the press.

He expressed hope that the vaccine will soon be approved for use by the country's drug regulator.

Chile tested CanSino vaccine on 3,500 volunteers.

According to the research, people develop immunity to coronavirus the fourth week after receiving the shot.

The Latin American country began the mass vaccination campaign the first week of February using Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines. As of now, over 6.4 million people have received at least on shot, about half of them are fully inoculated. The priority was given to those over 58 years old.

Chile has also inked vaccine deals for deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. Additionally. the country is part of the WHO-backed COVAX project.

Related Topics

Russia China Immunity Chile February Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden to Sign Tuesday Paycheck Protection Program ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to Halt Administration of AztraZeneca Shot ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Allots $39.2Mln in Aid for People Affected ..

2 minutes ago

Central Mali deaths: What we know

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed invites opposition to set in NA to ..

14 minutes ago

India, US Special Forces Conclude Joint Training E ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.