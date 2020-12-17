UrduPoint.com
Chile to Receive 20,000 Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Soon - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Chile will receive a shipment of 20,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the coming days, President Sebastian Pinera said.

"Today we have received the confirmation from the Pfizer-BioNTech Laboratory that during December the plane with the first 20,000 doses of the vaccine will land in Chile," the president said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that vaccination will be voluntary and free.

According to Pinera, the vaccination plan will include several phases, with front-line medical personnel and officials to be first to receive the shot.

Then, older people, those with chronic health conditions and people in a risk group may expect the vaccines.

The president added that from January, Chile will receive more doses of the vaccine to immunize people in the first quarter of 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chile has registered 576,731 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 549,852 people have recovered while 15,959 patients have died.

