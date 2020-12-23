Chile to Receive First 10,000 Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine on December 24 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The first batch of 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to arrive in Chile early on December 24, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday.

On December 17, Pinera said that Chile would receive 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech laboratory before the end of the year.

"Today, we want to share some good news with our citizens, because this morning the plane that brings the first 10,000 doses of the vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory to our country has taken off from Belgium and will arrive in Chile tomorrow morning," Pinera said at a press conference.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Chile has confirmed 1,196 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 589,189. The country registered 13,860 new COVID-19 infections over the past week.