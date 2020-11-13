UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile To Reopen Borders For Foreigners After 8 Months Of Coronavirus-linked Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

Chile to Reopen Borders for Foreigners After 8 Months of Coronavirus-linked Closure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Chile will allow foreign citizens to enter the country starting from November 23 after eight months of the closure over the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a bulletin.

Foreign citizens will be able to arrive only at the international airport in Santiago.

The arriving foreigners will have to present a negative coronavirus test passed within 72 hours before the arrival in Chile.

The Chilean borders have been closed for foreign citizens over the coronavirus pandemic since March 18.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 52.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.29 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chile has confirmed over 520,000 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Santiago Chile March November From Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

5 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

4 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

4 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

4 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

4 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.