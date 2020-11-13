Chile to Reopen Borders for Foreigners After 8 Months of Coronavirus-linked Closure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Chile will allow foreign citizens to enter the country starting from November 23 after eight months of the closure over the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a bulletin.

Foreign citizens will be able to arrive only at the international airport in Santiago.

The arriving foreigners will have to present a negative coronavirus test passed within 72 hours before the arrival in Chile.

The Chilean borders have been closed for foreign citizens over the coronavirus pandemic since March 18.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 52.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.29 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chile has confirmed over 520,000 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities.