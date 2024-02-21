Open Menu

Chile To Reopen Probe Into Mystery Death Of Poet Pablo Neruda

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chile will once again try to resolve the mystery of what really killed the Nobel laureate poet Pablo Neruda, who many believe was poisoned by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, a court said Tuesday.

The appeals court ordered the reopening of the investigation into the death of Neruda, who was a prominent member of Chile's Communist Party when military dictator Augusto Pinochet took power in 1973.

In a statement, the court said that the "investigation has not been exhausted as there are precise procedures that can be carried out to clarify the facts."

Neruda had been preparing to flee into exile in Mexico to lead the resistance against the Pinochet regime when he died in hospital just 12 days after the coup.

The government claimed the 69-year-old had died of prostate cancer.

An investigation into the cause of Neruda's death began in 2011 when Manuel Araya -- his driver and personal assistant -- asserted that the poet was given a mysterious injection in his chest just before he died.

Araya died in June last year, aged 77.

In 2017, a group of Chilean and international experts concluded that Neruda did not die of cancer, but said they could not determine what did kill him.

And in 2023, a scientific panel investigating Neruda's death was also unable to determine whether he had been poisoned, even though they detected dangerous botulism-causing bacteria in his system.

Judge Paola Plaza ordered the probe to be closed in December 2023, but Neruda's family and the Communist Party appealed that decision soon after.

Neruda is remembered especially for sensual poems about love.

Pinochet, who ruled Chile for 17 years, oversaw a regime that killed some 3,200 leftist activists and other suspected opponents.

The dictator died in 2006 aged 91 without ever being convicted for crimes committed by his regime.

