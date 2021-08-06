UrduPoint.com

Chile To Start Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots On August 11 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Chile to Start Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots on August 11 - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Chileans over 55, who have already received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, will be able to receive a third shot starting next Wednesday, President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday [August 11], we will start using booster shots among the vaccinated population. First, it will be people over 55 years old who have already received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine. This boost will give us better protection, including against the Delta variant," Pinera tweeted.

The country's authorities have chosen the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine for booster shots. Residents over 16 years of age with immune deficiency diseases will be administered the US-made Pfizer vaccine.

Of Chile's 19 million population, 13.3 million have already been vaccinated with at least one dose and 12.2 million have completed the full immunization regimen.

The Latin American country has so far recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and 35,8000 deaths from complications.

Related Topics

Chile From Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

2 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

1 hour ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

1 hour ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

1 hour ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

1 hour ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.