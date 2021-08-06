Chile to Start Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots on August 11 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Chileans over 55, who have already received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, will be able to receive a third shot starting next Wednesday, President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday [August 11], we will start using booster shots among the vaccinated population. First, it will be people over 55 years old who have already received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine. This boost will give us better protection, including against the Delta variant," Pinera tweeted.

The country's authorities have chosen the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine for booster shots. Residents over 16 years of age with immune deficiency diseases will be administered the US-made Pfizer vaccine.

Of Chile's 19 million population, 13.3 million have already been vaccinated with at least one dose and 12.2 million have completed the full immunization regimen.

The Latin American country has so far recorded over 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and 35,8000 deaths from complications.