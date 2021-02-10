Chile Vaccinated Over 1 Million People Against COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Chile has already vaccinated over 1 million people against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Health Ministry said.

"Today, we have reached 1,025,580 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

We thank the health officials who are enthusiastic and optimistic making this great task achievable," the ministry said.

It also thanked the older people, with whom the mass vaccination began, for becoming an example of responsibility for everyone.

Chile was supplied with vaccines by US company Pfizer and China's Sinovac. Mass vaccination began on February 3.