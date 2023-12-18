Chile votes in second shot at new constitution

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chileans cast ballots Sunday on a second referendum aimed at replacing the country's dictatorship-era constitution, with voters asked to approve or reject a more conservative draft.

The latest version was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after voters roundly rejected a progressive draft in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Sunday's voting concluded at 6:00pm (2100 GMT), with results due a few hours later.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric said last month that it would be his last attempt to reform the constitution, in order to focus on stability and long-term development. His government has adopted a neutral position on the new draft.

"Today we are living a new civic day that, no matter the result, strengthens our democracy," Boric said after voting in his hometown of Punta Arenas.

Polls, banned in the two-week run-up to the referendum, had predicted another rejection.

The process to rewrite the 1980 constitution, adopted under the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship, began as a bid to ease mass protests that broke out in 2019 against social inequality.

In a 2020 referendum, 80 percent voted for replacing the constitution.

However, four years after the protests erupted, enthusiasm has been dampened by the pandemic, inflation and economic stagnation, a growing sense of insecurity, and voter fatigue.

"There is not much spirit, as this is an exhausting process," information technology worker Nicolas Mora, 29, said after voting.

Paulina Salas, a 56-year-old homemaker, said she hopes that after this vote Chile can return to calm.

There is a need for "stability, that people can go back to work, to have safety with regard to their job and everyday life," Salas said.

The opposition has presented the vote as a referendum on Boric, who rode the wave of public discontent to be elected Chile's youngest-ever leader in 2021 at 35.

Boric, whose approval has plummeted to around 30 percent, already suffered a setback in May when Chile's far-right Republican Party came in first in a nationwide vote to choose the members of the constitution rewrite committee.