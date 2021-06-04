ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Chile wants to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the negotiations on the issue are on an advanced stage, Undersecretary for International Economic Relations at Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodrigo Yanez said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St.

Petersburg.

"From the very beginning, we have viewed Sputnik V as an alternative [to the currently used vaccines]. We expect it to become available along with other vaccines one day," Yanez said on late Thursday.

The diplomat added that as part of his visit to Russia he would meet representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), with which Chile continues to hold "advanced" negotiations.