Chile Working On Evacuation Of Women's Rights Activists From Kabul - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Chile Working on Evacuation of Women's Rights Activists From Kabul - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Chile along with other countries is working on the evacuation of women's rights activists from Kabul, Foreign Minister Andres Allamand said on Monday.

"The Foreign Ministry is working with friendly states and non-governmental organizations to help evacuate women leaders of human rights organizations from Kabul," the minister said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

