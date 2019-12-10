UrduPoint.com
Chilean Air Force in Search of Crashed Warplane - Commander

Chile has mobilized aircraft and a vessel to search for the debris of a warplane that recently crashed while heading to the Antarctic, an air forces commander said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Chile has mobilized aircraft and a vessel to search for the debris of a warplane that recently crashed while heading to the Antarctic, an air forces commander said on Tuesday.

At 21:13 GMT on Monday, the Chilean Air Force lost contact with the C-130 Hercules, which was on its way to an Antarctic air base with 17 crew members and 21 passengers aboard.

The authorities subsequently reported that the plane had crashed.

"At the moment we have three aircraft in the sky... We will send two more F16 [aircraft]... Uruguay contacted us and said it would grant full potential of air support we expect to receive, early in the morning," Commander of the Fourth Air Brigade Eduardo Mosqueira said, as aired by the BioBioChile radio station.

One Chilean air force vessel is also searching for the crashed plane.

