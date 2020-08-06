UrduPoint.com
Chilean Ambassador To Colombia Attacked - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Chilean Ambassador to Colombia Attacked - Foreign Minister

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Chilean Ambassador to Colombia Ricardo Hernandez has been attacked, Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand said.

"I contacted the Ambassador to Colombia, Ricardo Hernandez, who was attacked yesterday," the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

He thanked a member of the ambassador's security service who repelled the attack.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Hernandez was heading from his home to the embassy in Bogota. The Colombian authorities are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

