Chilean Author Luis Sepulveda Dies Of Virus In Spain

Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spain

Best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda has died at a hospital in northern Spain some six weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, his publishing house said on Thursday. He was 70

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda has died at a hospital in northern Spain some six weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, his publishing house said on Thursday. He was 70.

"The writer Luis Sep lveda has died in Oviedo," said a statement by Barcelona-based Tusquets, adding it "deeply regretted his loss".

