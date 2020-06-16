Chilean Authorities Extend State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for Extra 3 Months

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera decided to extend the state of emergency effective in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic for additional three months, the country's government said in a statement.

"On Monday, June 15, President Sebastian Pinera decided to extend the state of disaster, which has been introduced in the country since March, for another three months to contain the spread of a new coronavirus," the statement read.

This regime, announced on March 18, envisages the collection and storage of food supplies, establishment of curfews, quarantine, restrictions on gatherings and freedom of movement, as well as the use of armed forces on the streets to enforce order.

Chile has so far registered 179,436 COVID-19 cases and 3,362 related fatalities.