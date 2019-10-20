UrduPoint.com
Chilean Authorities Impose Curfews In Several Provinces Amid Mass Protests - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Chilean Authorities Impose Curfews in Several Provinces Amid Mass Protests - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Chilean government has imposed curfews in a number of provinces amid growing protests caused by rising subway fares, media reported.

The curfew will start at 10.00 p.m. (01:00 GMT) and end at 07:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT) in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo, according to 24 Horas broadcaster.

Over the past week, the amplitude of protests in Chile has been expanding as people took to the streets in response to a surge in subway prices. On Friday, the violence peaked as protesters burned several subway stations as well as ground transport and office buildings. The Santiago subway announced closing for the weekend, while demonstrations grew into clashes with law enforcement.

The Chilean president Sebastian Pinera, on Saturday, declared a state of emergency in the country's capital of Santiago and several other areas.

