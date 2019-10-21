UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Authorities Impose Second Curfew In 24 Hours In Santiago Amid Mass Riots

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Chilean Authorities Impose Second Curfew in 24 Hours in Santiago Amid Mass Riots

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The second curfew over the past 24 hours has been imposed in the Chilean capital city of Santiago as the death toll from riots rose to four amid growing public unrest caused by heightened subway fares, the special presidential appointee for the national defense during the state of emergency, Javier Iturriaga, announced in a statement on Sunday.

"First of all, we do this to protect people's lives. This is not an action against the citizens, these are not restrictions for the sake of restrictions ... I hope that starting from 7 p.m. [22:00 GMT], everything will be calm and we all will be home," Iturriaga said in a broadcast, streamed by the 24 Horas channel, when asked to confirm the new curfew.

The curfew will reportedly end at 6 a.m. Monday [9:00 GMT]. The first curfew was imposed on Saturday from 10 p.m. - 7 a.m. local time in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo.

Earlier in the day, the Chilean authorities confirmed that the riots had already left four people killed and more than 200 injured, while over 700 were detained by police for robbery, looting and other serious crimes. 

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. On Friday, the violence peaked as protesters burned several subway stations as well as buses, office buildings and supermarkets. The Santiago subway was closed for the weekend. The curfew also caused severe disruptions to the air traffic to and from Santiago.

The increasingly violent nature of the public riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Robbery Traffic Chacabuco San Bernardo Santiago October Sunday All From

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

6 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

7 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

7 hours ago

Worldâ€™s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

7 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.