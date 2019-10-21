Chilean Authorities to Impose Curfew in 2 Coastal Provinces on October 21

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Chilean authorities on Monday will impose a curfew in the coastal provinces of Valparaiso and Concepcion , the local authorities and media reported.

"The head of the national police of the region, Juan Andreas de la Masa, has confirmed plans to impose the curfew from 20:00 on Monday, October 21 [23:00 GMT Tuesday] till tomorrow for all the Valparaiso region," the local authorities wrote on Twitter.

Meantime, BioBioChile radio station said that the curfew would also be imposed in Concepcion province.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations, turned into into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. On Friday, the violence peaked as protesters burned several subway stations as well as buses and office buildings. The Santiago subway was closed for the weekend.

The increasingly violent nature of the public rallies forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.