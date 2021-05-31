UrduPoint.com
Chilean Chief Of Foreign Economy To Attend Russia's Flagship Economic Forum - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:21 PM

Chilean Chief of Foreign Economy to Attend Russia's Flagship Economic Forum - Embassy

The Undersecretary for International Economic Relations at Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodrigo Yanez, will visit Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the commercial attache of the Chilean embassy in Moscow, Pablo Barahona, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Undersecretary for International Economic Relations at Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodrigo Yanez, will visit Russia to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the commercial attache of the Chilean embassy in Moscow, Pablo Barahona, told Sputnik.

"Yes, the embassy confirms the participation of Rodrigo Yanez," Barahona, who will accompany the undersecretary along with the Chilean ambassador, Eduardo Escobar Marin, said.

According to the forum's program, Yanez will speak at a plenary session on cooperation between Russia and Latin America, scheduled for Thursday.

SPIEF will take place in person from June 2-5 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, an umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

More Stories From World

