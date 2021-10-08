UrduPoint.com

Chilean Court Sues President In 'Pandora Dossier' Case

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:56 PM

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A Chilean court has opened a criminal investigation against President Sebastian Piñera in connection with the publication of documents from the "Pandora dossier" revealing his business in tax havens.

"The Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago admits to consideration the complaint filed by lawyer Luis Rendon against Sebastian Pinera," the court said in a statement.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled the so-called Pandora Papers, a leak of more than 11.9 million financial documents exposing the offshore activities of over 300 prominent global political figures, including Pinera. The Pandora papers investigation calls the United States a major tax haven.

