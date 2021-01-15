SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The vaccines against the coronavirus developed by world's leading laboratories, including Russia's Gamaleya research institute, are attractive for Chile, International Economic Relations Undersecretary Rodrigo Yanez told Sputnik.

"Chile has enough doses of coronavirus vaccines for its people for the near future but it is obvious that the vaccines, developed by prestigious laboratories such as the Gamaleya research institute, look very attractive," Yanez said on late Thursday.

The official stressed that the country was initiating an exchange of information about Sputnik V with the Russian research institute.

"Having obtained this information, we will be able to further discuss the opportunity of deliveries and the price," Yanez said.

Chile has already received the first batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by Pfizer.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chile has confirmed more than 650,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 17,000 fatalities.