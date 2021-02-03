UrduPoint.com
Chilean Foreign Ministry Says UK Joining CPTPP Trade Deal 'Wake-Up Call' for Country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand and Undersecretary of International Economic Relations Rodrigo Yanez on Wednesday described the United Kingdom joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as a "wake-up call" for his country, which is yet to ratify the agreement.

In late January, London announced that it is officially requesting to join the CPTPP. Meanwhile, despite being one of the deal's signatories, Chile has yet to ratify the deal as it has been reviewed in the country's upper chamber for almost a year.

"The decision of the United Kingdom is a wake-up call for our lawmakers that we cannot keep waiting [for the deal to be ratified]," the officials said in a joint statement that Yanez posted on his Twitter page.

According to the statement, the CPTPP provides 3,000 new opportunities to liberalize custom duties and opens new markets to export services. It goes on to say that the fact that the deal has not yet been ratified undermines the country's commitment to integration and free trade.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a free trade agreement that lowered tariffs and other trade barriers on a wide range of products among 10 countries of Asia and Oceania, and Canada. The agreement came into force on December 30, 2018, when its first six parties ratified the deal. Initially, the trade deal was expected to cover 40 percent of the global economy but failed to achieve it as the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2017.

