Chilean Government, Opposition To Hold Referendum On New Constitution April 2020 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:38 PM

Chilean Government, Opposition to Hold Referendum on New Constitution April 2020 - Reports

The Chilean government and the opposition have agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution in April 2020, Chilean newspaper La Tercera reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Chilean government and the opposition have agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution in April 2020, Chilean newspaper La Tercera reported on Friday.

According to La Tercera, the head of the Chilean upper house, Jaime Quintana, has announced after long negotiations that the ruling parties and the opposition have reached a historic agreement to draft a new constitution to replace the constitution, enacted as early as in 1981.

"This is a historic night for Chile," Quintana said, as quoted by La Tercera, noting that the agreement aimed at a "peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis" and a "victory for all citizens."

The two-page agreement reportedly comprises 12 provisions, including a provision aimed at restoring public order in the country, where mass protests emerged in early October amid discontent with social policies.

