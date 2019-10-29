UrduPoint.com
Chilean Government Rules Out Another State Of Emergency Amid Renewed Protests

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Chilean Government Rules Out Another State of Emergency Amid Renewed Protests

Chilean authority are not planning to reintroduce a state of emergency in the country, government spokeswoman Karla Rubilar said amid continuing public discontent with the current government's economic policy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Chilean authority are not planning to reintroduce a state of emergency in the country, government spokeswoman Karla Rubilar said amid continuing public discontent with the current government's economic policy.

On Monday, nationwide protests renewed despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers. In the capital of Santiago protesters burned down a shopping mall, prompting evacuation of a nearby hotel.

"We are not planning to return to the state of emergency. We will be administering order looking for vandals with the help of carabiners [military police] and prosecutors," Rubilar said at a press conference.

Rubilar called on all political forces to condemn the violence and stated that protesters were responsible for acts of violence and vandalism in the capital.

A state of emergency was already declared by Pinera on October 18 after protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses. The state of emergency ended midnight on Sunday.

Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the capital. To date, 19 people have died in clashes, including five law enforcement officials.

Chile's authorities have promised to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems in the country and Pinera has suspended the planned subway fare increase, but these measures have failed to calm the demonstrators. Chileans are now protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.

