Chilean Health Ministry Confirms Sixth Case of Coronavirus Disease

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Chilean Health Ministry confirmed on Saturday the sixth case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"A 17-year-old young man became the sixth person to have contracted the coronavirus disease in the country," the ministry said.

The man has recently returned from Italy with his relatives who had been previously confirmed as having the disease.

So far, over 100,000 people have been globally infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died. Meanwhile, more than 58,000 patients have fully recovered from the disease.