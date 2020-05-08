UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Imports Down To 4-Year Low In April Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Chilean Imports Down to 4-Year Low in April Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Central Bank

Imports in Chile have plummeted by more than 22 percent in April year-on-year to the lowest level in four years amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures provided by the Chilean Central Bank on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Imports in Chile have plummeted by more than 22 percent in April year-on-year to the lowest level in four years amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures provided by the Chilean Central Bank on Thursday.

Chilean imports in April have totaled $4.135 billion, which is a 22.

6 percent decrease in comparison with the same period last year, the regulator said.

Exports in Chile in April have fallen, too � by 6.6 percent year-on-year to a total of $5.354 billion. Copper, which accounts for half of all export, has dropped to $2.389 billion, the lowest level since April 2017.

The trade balance surplus in Chile in April has thus come to $1.219 billion, which is a 230 percent increase as compared to the same month last year.

Related Topics

Bank Same Chile April 2017 All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

6 minutes ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

21 minutes ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

1 hour ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.