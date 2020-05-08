Chilean Imports Down to 4-Year Low in April Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Central Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Imports in Chile have plummeted by more than 22 percent in April year-on-year to the lowest level in four years amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures provided by the Chilean Central Bank on Thursday.

Chilean imports in April have totaled $4.135 billion, which is a 22.

6 percent decrease in comparison with the same period last year, the regulator said.

Exports in Chile in April have fallen, too � by 6.6 percent year-on-year to a total of $5.354 billion. Copper, which accounts for half of all export, has dropped to $2.389 billion, the lowest level since April 2017.

The trade balance surplus in Chile in April has thus come to $1.219 billion, which is a 230 percent increase as compared to the same month last year.