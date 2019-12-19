Chilean Lab Finds No Caustic Soda in Water Used by Police Against Protesters - Reports

The Chilean police's forensic science laboratory has ruled out the presence of caustic soda and pepper gas compounds in the water used by law enforcement officials against protesters in the country, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Chilean police's forensic science laboratory has ruled out the presence of caustic soda and pepper gas compounds in the water used by law enforcement officials against protesters in the country, media reported.

According to the Chilean 24 Horas broadcaster, the forensic department has examined samples from the containers storing water and police devices dispersing it.

The experts found no traces of lethal compounds in the water.

On Monday, a Chilean watchdog, the Resistance Health Movement, published a report claiming that the law enforcement officials had used water containing highly irritating elements that were potentially lethal and could cause serious damage to the skin, eyes and mucous membrane. The watchdog said that the analysis was conducted due to several complaints against severe chemical burns from the liquid used by the police in the protests.