UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Lawmaker Welcomes Landmark Deal To Hold Referendum On Constitution In April 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Chilean Lawmaker Welcomes Landmark Deal to Hold Referendum on Constitution in April 2020

Vlado Mirosevic of Chile's Liberal Party, who participated in the historic agreement reached between Chile's political parties to hold a referendum on the nation's constitution, welcomed the pact, saying it would be a "triumph" if it led to the formation of a constitutional assembly

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Vlado Mirosevic of Chile's Liberal Party, who participated in the historic agreement reached between Chile's political parties to hold a referendum on the nation's constitution, welcomed the pact, saying it would be a "triumph" if it led to the formation of a constitutional assembly.

On early Friday, after nearly a month of protests in the South American country, lawmakers from opposing parties in the National Congress agreed to hold a referendum in April to possibly replace the dictatorship-era constitution, which many say is too rigid and light on social welfare programs. The deal envisions two options to rewrite the constitution � either a hybrid assembly, with half of its members chosen by Congress and a half from the public, or a constitutional assembly drawn entirely from the population at large.

"We value that people are choosing directly through a referendum whether or not they want to change the constitution. We think that the possibility that one of the mechanisms to achieve this may be a constitutional assembly is a triumph," Mirosevic said.

The lawmaker added that he believed that pact to be important because it gave Chileans a voice on deciding the future of their country.

The rallies in Chile, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies. The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.

Related Topics

Assembly Santiago Chile April May October Congress From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad: AGP says govt will ..

22 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

45 minutes ago

Seven illegal truck stands abolished in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Proud of unflinching support of people, government ..

1 minute ago

Justice Azhar Saleem Babar takes oath as acting ch ..

1 minute ago

HCSTSI supports Ataa Chakki owners' demand of enha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.