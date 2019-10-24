UrduPoint.com
Chilean Lawmakers Create Commission To Investigate Actions Of Police During Protests

Thu 24th October 2019

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, said on Thursday that it had set up a commission of inquiry to look into actions of law enforces amid violent rallies, during which thousands of people were detained, while 18 protesters were killed

"The Chamber approved the creation of a commission to investigate actions of the government, including the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Defense, related to the state of emergency in various regions of the country in a 67-31 vote with 14 abstentions," the Chamber said in a statement.

The commission is set to examine the cases of civilian deaths caused by actions of law enforces during protests, inhuman treatment and unlawful restrictions, the statement said.

The commission is also set to determine whether arrests of citizens were legal.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations, turned into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest.

