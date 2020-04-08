UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Man Accused In Japanese Student Murder Appeals French Extradition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:48 PM

Chilean man accused in Japanese student murder appeals French extradition

A Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in a French city in 2016 has appealed a court decision to extradite him to face trial in France, his lawyer said.

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in a French city in 2016 has appealed a court decision to extradite him to face trial in France, his lawyer said.

Santiago's Supreme Court agreed last week to French requests to hand over Nicolas Zepeda, 29, who is suspected of murdering ex-girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki in the eastern city of Besancon.

Kurosaki, 21, vanished from her university after eating with Zepeda, who returned to Chile by the time her disappearance was reported days later.

Investigators believe Kurosaki was killed by Zepeda in a jealous rage but her body was never found despite extensive searches.

On Tuesday, Zepeda's lawyer Joanna Heskia called the judgement to be cancelled and for the extradition to be revoked as they were not valid under Chilean law.

The defense claims there is a lack of convincing evidence to say a homicide was committed.

The judgement in particular did not acknowledge suggestions "mentioning the possibility that Narumi was alive at least several days after the alleged facts," according to Heskia.

Chile's Supreme Court will hear both parties before coming to a final decision on an unspecified date.

Related Topics

Supreme Court France Student Besancon Man Chile 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Germany to take up to 500 children from Greek camp ..

2 minutes ago

Spain daily virus deaths 757, second successive ri ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco recover Rs0.69 million dues in D I Khan

2 minutes ago

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch dur ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrested two drug peddlers

22 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq asks PCB to avail Younis Khan's ex ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.