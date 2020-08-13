Chilean market analysts predict decline of 6 pct in economy in 2020

Chilean market analysts estimate that the South American country's economy will fall by 6 percent in 2020, a slightly lower projection than the estimate made in July (6.10 percent), according to a report released by the Central Bank of Chile on Wednesday

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Chilean market analysts estimate that the South American country's economy will fall by 6 percent in 2020, a slightly lower projection than the estimate made in July (6.10 percent), according to a report released by the Central Bank of Chile on Wednesday.

Experts consulted by the central bank predicted growth of 4.5 percent in 2021, similar to what was previously forecast, while in 2022, an expansion of 3.2 percent is expected, a lower figure than what was predicted in July (3.

3 percent).

A decline in economic activity of around 12 percent is expected for July, in line with the 12.4 percent drop seen in June. For the third quarter, a contraction of 9 percent in the Chilean economy is expected, a more optimistic figure than the previous estimate of -10 percent.

The central bank's economic expectations survey was released to a group of academics, consultants, and financial institution executives and advisers on Aug. 4 and feed-backs were received on Monday.