UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Market Analysts Predict Decline Of 6 Pct In Economy In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:39 AM

Chilean market analysts predict decline of 6 pct in economy in 2020

Chilean market analysts estimate that the South American country's economy will fall by 6 percent in 2020, a slightly lower projection than the estimate made in July (6.10 percent), according to a report released by the Central Bank of Chile on Wednesday

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Chilean market analysts estimate that the South American country's economy will fall by 6 percent in 2020, a slightly lower projection than the estimate made in July (6.10 percent), according to a report released by the Central Bank of Chile on Wednesday.

Experts consulted by the central bank predicted growth of 4.5 percent in 2021, similar to what was previously forecast, while in 2022, an expansion of 3.2 percent is expected, a lower figure than what was predicted in July (3.

3 percent).

A decline in economic activity of around 12 percent is expected for July, in line with the 12.4 percent drop seen in June. For the third quarter, a contraction of 9 percent in the Chilean economy is expected, a more optimistic figure than the previous estimate of -10 percent.

The central bank's economic expectations survey was released to a group of academics, consultants, and financial institution executives and advisers on Aug. 4 and feed-backs were received on Monday.

Related Topics

Bank Chile June July 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

11 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

26 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

56 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.