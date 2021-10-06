UrduPoint.com

Chilean Opposition Initiating Impeachment Of President Over Pandora Papers

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Chile's opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to initiate a constitutional impeachment process to remove President Sebastian Piñera from office following the release of the Pandora papers documents revealing his offshore business.

"Various opposition political forces have agreed to bring constitutional charges against President Sebastian Piñera for two reasons: an open violation of the principle of honesty and a serious infringement on the country's honor," Socialist Party lawmaker Jaime Naranjo told a news conference.

The parliamentarian, who represented all opposition parties, explained that they intend to submit the indictment to Congress as soon as possible in order to vote on it before the upcoming November 21 presidential elections.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday published leaked information on alleged offshore activities of hundreds of political figures from across the globe.

The Pandora Papers investigation calls the United States a major tax haven.

