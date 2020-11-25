Chilean Opposition Seeks Early General Election

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A Chilean opposition leader from the Regional and Popular Front proposed on Tuesday pushing the general election forward from November to April of next year.

"This motion proposes holding the presidential and parliamentary elections at an earlier time ...

because neither the head of state no parliament can solve the problems faced by our country," Jaime Mulet said.

The initiative has been backed by the Communist Party, the Socialist Party and the center-left Party for Democracy.

The Latin American nation's coronavirus tally went up to 543,087 on Tuesday, with the death toll reaching 15,131. Chile remains in a "state of catastrophe," which was extended by 90 days in mid-September.