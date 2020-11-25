UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Opposition Seeks Early General Election

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Chilean Opposition Seeks Early General Election

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) A Chilean opposition leader from the Regional and Popular Front proposed on Tuesday pushing the general election forward from November to April of next year.

"This motion proposes holding the presidential and parliamentary elections at an earlier time ...

because neither the head of state no parliament can solve the problems faced by our country," Jaime Mulet said.

The initiative has been backed by the Communist Party, the Socialist Party and the center-left Party for Democracy.

The Latin American nation's coronavirus tally went up to 543,087 on Tuesday, with the death toll reaching 15,131. Chile remains in a "state of catastrophe," which was extended by 90 days in mid-September.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Chile April November From Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

1 hour ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

3 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

1 hour ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

1 hour ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.