UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Parliament Passes Bill To Punish Protesters Who Erect Barricades

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Chilean Parliament Passes Bill to Punish Protesters Who Erect Barricades

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The lower house of the Chilean parliament passed a bill on Thursday that seeks to punish violent protesters with jail terms for blocking streets and throwing objects at people.

"The minimum penalty of 61 to 540 days will be applicable to those who... completely disrupt free movement of people or vehicles on public roads through violence...

or installation of barricades," the press release read.

Throwing objects at people or vehicles during demonstrations will be punishable with jail time of 61 days and up to three years and one day. Causing bodily harm or death will result in a tougher sentence.

Chile was hit by protests in October after the government hiked transport fares. They quickly morphed into a general outcry over other public grievances and led to clashes with police, in which dozens were killed.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Jail Vehicles October Government

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

2 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.