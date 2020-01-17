Chilean Parliament Passes Bill to Punish Protesters Who Erect Barricades

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The lower house of the Chilean parliament passed a bill on Thursday that seeks to punish violent protesters with jail terms for blocking streets and throwing objects at people.

"The minimum penalty of 61 to 540 days will be applicable to those who... completely disrupt free movement of people or vehicles on public roads through violence...

or installation of barricades," the press release read.

Throwing objects at people or vehicles during demonstrations will be punishable with jail time of 61 days and up to three years and one day. Causing bodily harm or death will result in a tougher sentence.

Chile was hit by protests in October after the government hiked transport fares. They quickly morphed into a general outcry over other public grievances and led to clashes with police, in which dozens were killed.