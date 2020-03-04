Chilean Police Detain 62 People After Another Wave of Protests

Chilean police said on Wednesday they had detained at least 62 people after a new wave of protests in the country's capital of Santiago the previous day

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Chilean police said on Wednesday they had detained at least 62 people after a new wave of protests in the country's capital of Santiago the previous day.

The country's interior minister, Gonzalo Blumel, said that on Monday the Chilean police had detained 283 people participating in protests in several cities. The metro of Santiago announced on Monday the temporary closure of 16 stations in connection with the riots.

"Regarding the detention of people due to yesterday's serious unrest, there were 62 detainees, including 45 men, one woman and 16 minors, 7 of them foreigners," the police said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, some metro stations were again closed, and bus traffic was stopped.

According to local media, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera does not rule out the possibility of declaring national emergency.

As the Chilean government increased subway fares last October, it triggered a wave of public protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police. People took to the streets nationwide to demand decent free education and health care and to protest against low pay amid rising fares. In November, the government and opposition negotiated a referendum to be held in April on the adoption of a new constitution.