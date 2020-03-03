Chilean Police Detain Nearly 300 People After New Wave of Protests - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Chilean police have detained 283 people after a new wave of protests that broke out in the capital city of Santiago and other towns, Interior and Security Minister Gonzalo Blumel said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [Monday], 283 people were detained and they will be brought to trial," Blumel said in an interview with the local Radio Agricultura broadcaster, as cited by the ministry's official Twitter account.

The BioBioChile radio broadcaster, in turn, reported that rioters set the old building of the Chilean Housing and Urban Planning Ministry on fire during violent clashes with the local police. The Santiago metro service had also announced the temporary closure of 16 stations due to the massive protests.

According to local media, President Sebastian Pinera does not rule out the possibility of reintroducing a state of emergency.

As the Chilean government increased subway fares last October, it triggered a wave of public protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police. People took to the streets nationwide to demand decent free education and health care and to protest against low pay amid rising fares. In November, the government and opposition negotiated a referendum to be held in April on the adoption of a new constitution.