UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Police Detain Nearly 300 People After New Wave Of Protests - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chilean Police Detain Nearly 300 People After New Wave of Protests - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Chilean police have detained 283 people after a new wave of protests that broke out in the capital city of Santiago and other towns, Interior and Security Minister Gonzalo Blumel said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [Monday], 283 people were detained and they will be brought to trial," Blumel said in an interview with the local Radio Agricultura broadcaster, as cited by the ministry's official Twitter account.

The BioBioChile radio broadcaster, in turn, reported that rioters set the old building of the Chilean Housing and Urban Planning Ministry on fire during violent clashes with the local police. The Santiago metro service had also announced the temporary closure of 16 stations due to the massive protests.

According to local media, President Sebastian Pinera does not rule out the possibility of reintroducing a state of emergency.

As the Chilean government increased subway fares last October, it triggered a wave of public protests that turned into violent riots and clashes with police. People took to the streets nationwide to demand decent free education and health care and to protest against low pay amid rising fares. In November, the government and opposition negotiated a referendum to be held in April on the adoption of a new constitution.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Riots Police Education Twitter Metro Santiago April October November Media Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

5 minutes ago

Response by Countries Reporting Their 1st COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Barely Tops North Korea as Nation Least Liked ..

6 minutes ago

Fair/partly cloudy likely in Karachi on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 lands ..

6 minutes ago

Former PIO Haji Ahmed Malik passes away

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.