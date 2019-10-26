Chilean Police Dispersing Protesters Outside Presidential Palace in Santiago

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Chilean police began dispersing people protesting outside the presidential palace in the capital of Santiago, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On Friday, Santiago witnesses large anti-government protests. The city mayor, Karla Rubilar, said that more than 1 million people had gathered in the center of the city. The number of demonstrators joining them is increasing. The protesters plan to hold the largest rally in the country's history.

Late in the day, outside the presidential palace, the police used water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators. Gunshots are heard in the area.

Notably, 11:00 p.m. on Friday (02:00 GMT on Saturday) will mark the beginning of a curfew in Santiago.

The protests were initially caused by a sharp surge in public transport fares but subsequently grew into more large-scale demonstrations against the lack of access to free education and healthcare, low salaries and increasing tariffs.