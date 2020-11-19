Chilean Police Injure 2 Teens in Juvenile Center in Unclear Circumstances - Minister

Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were gunshot wounded by the police who entered the state juvenile center under unclear circumstances, Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were gunshot wounded by the police who entered the state juvenile center under unclear circumstances, Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said.

"Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were wounded by Carabineros [Chilean police] officers inside the residence for minors in Talcahuano," Delgado said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Chilean authorities confirmed that the teenagers' lives were not in danger, however the elder of the two underwent an emergency surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

According to the preliminary reports, the police officers entered the territory of the center to help a young man with health problems, but once inside they opened fire for yet unknown reasons.

Delgado as well as Justice Minister Hernan Larrain, Chilean Ombudsman for Children Patricia Munoz and National Service for Minors' Director Rosario Martinez urged the Chilean police to ensure prompt and thorough investigation of the incident.