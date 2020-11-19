UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Police Injure 2 Teens In Juvenile Center In Unclear Circumstances - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

Chilean Police Injure 2 Teens in Juvenile Center in Unclear Circumstances - Minister

Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were gunshot wounded by the police who entered the state juvenile center under unclear circumstances, Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were gunshot wounded by the police who entered the state juvenile center under unclear circumstances, Chilean Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said.

"Two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were wounded by Carabineros [Chilean police] officers inside the residence for minors in Talcahuano," Delgado said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Chilean authorities confirmed that the teenagers' lives were not in danger, however the elder of the two underwent an emergency surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

According to the preliminary reports, the police officers entered the territory of the center to help a young man with health problems, but once inside they opened fire for yet unknown reasons.

Delgado as well as Justice Minister Hernan Larrain, Chilean Ombudsman for Children Patricia Munoz and National Service for Minors' Director Rosario Martinez urged the Chilean police to ensure prompt and thorough investigation of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Interior Minister Rosario Young Talcahuano Man

Recent Stories

Three suspects held during search operation in sar ..

1 minute ago

TCL Pakistan opens its first flagship store in Kar ..

29 minutes ago

Mexico Wants US to Extend Border Crossing Restrict ..

1 minute ago

Hilal-i-Pakistan conferred on Chinese Minister of ..

1 minute ago

MWMC facing acute shortage of sanitary staff, late ..

2 minutes ago

Couple burnt to death in Quetta, as fire engulfs h ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.