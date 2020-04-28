UrduPoint.com
Chilean Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Protesters In Santiago - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Chilean Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Protesters in Santiago - Reports

Chilean law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who took to the streets in Santiago on Monday despite the coronavirus lockdown, the media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Chilean law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who took to the streets in Santiago on Monday despite the coronavirus lockdown, the media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Telesur broadcaster, at least 30 people were detained during the rally against the country's national police, which was held on the 93rd anniversary of its formation.

Mass demonstrations against socioeconomic and political inequality have been ongoing in Chile since October, and the Monday protest was held despite the nationwide ban on mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

