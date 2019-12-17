Chilean Police Used Water With Potentially Lethal Caustic Soda Against Protesters - Report

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Traces of caustic soda and pepper gas compounds were found in the water used by Chilean law enforcement officials against protesters in the country, according to a report published by a watchdog.

On December 13, a UN Human Rights Office team, which conducted a three-week mission in Chile, confirmed that the national police and army had committed multiple human rights violations during the nation-wide anti-government protests, including the use of tear gas and anti-riot shotguns against peaceful demonstrators.

"The water contains highly irritating elements, with pH equal to 12 on a scale of one to 14, potentially lethal and causing serious damage to the skin, eyes and mucous membrane," the report issued by Chile's Resistance Health Movement on Monday and prepared by a pharmacists association said, as quoted by La Tercera newspaper.

The Resistance Health Movement activists say that the analysis was conducted due to a number of complaints against severe chemical burns from the liquid used by the police in the protests. Law enforcement officials deny the possibility of having used caustic soda, because, in that case, the number of those severely injured would have reached hundreds.

The health movement emerged in Chile as a response to large-scale demonstrations that began in mid-October. The protests were triggered by increased subway fares, poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs. What started as peaceful public demonstrations soon grew into violent rallies and clashes with the police. Due to the crisis, the Chilean authorities withdrew from hosting the APEC summit and the COP25 climate forum.