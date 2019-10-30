Chilean President Announces Cancellation Of APEC Summit, COP25 Forum
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:32 PM
The Chilean authorities have canceled the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as well as the COP25 climate forum, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday
"This is a very difficult decision, as we understand the importance of holding APEC and COP," Pinera said in a televised statement.
Chile has been mired in protests since mid October, when the authorities increased subway fares by 4 percent. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent riots.
Pinera declared a state of emergency on October 18, while a curfew was introduced on October 19 and has been extended several times over the past two weeks.