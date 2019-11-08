UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean President Announces Measures To Quell Popular Anger

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Chilean President Announces Measures to Quell Popular Anger

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Chilean authorities have developed a package of measures aimed at responding to nationwide protests against economic policies in the country, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday.

"We want to announce measures that will strengthen the rule of law in the country and protect citizens ... We are introducing a law against robberies that will toughen the penalties for these crimes ... We immediately start a discussion about creating a law against those who hide their face when disturbing the public order," Pinera said.

The president also noted that the government would prepare a law prohibiting the erection of barricades in the streets that prevent the normal flow of traffic.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 19 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

The country's authorities in October proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. They have also introduced a curfew in a number of cities, yet the demonstrators frequently defy it.

Related Topics

Traffic October Government Billion

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

3 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.