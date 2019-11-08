Chilean President Announces Measures to Quell Popular Anger

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Chilean authorities have developed a package of measures aimed at responding to nationwide protests against economic policies in the country, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday.

"We want to announce measures that will strengthen the rule of law in the country and protect citizens ... We are introducing a law against robberies that will toughen the penalties for these crimes ... We immediately start a discussion about creating a law against those who hide their face when disturbing the public order," Pinera said.

The president also noted that the government would prepare a law prohibiting the erection of barricades in the streets that prevent the normal flow of traffic.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 19 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

The country's authorities in October proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. They have also introduced a curfew in a number of cities, yet the demonstrators frequently defy it.