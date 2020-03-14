Chilean President Announces Package of Measures to Fight Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has announced a package of measures to fight the spread coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including a ban on public events with over 500 people, media have reported as demonstrators are planning to take to streets in protest against inequality and drawbacks of the country's economic model for middle and working classes.

According to the Chilean 24 Horas broadcaster, the measures also include a 14-day quarantine for people who had arrived from countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, such as China, Italy and Spain.

In addition, civil servants will travel abroad only if necessary, while those over 75 years old may work from home.

So far, Chile, the Latin American country to confirm the second highest number of infected people, has registered 43 cases of the disease.