UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean President Announces Package Of Measures To Fight Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Chilean President Announces Package of Measures to Fight Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has announced a package of measures to fight the spread coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including a ban on public events with over 500 people, media have reported as demonstrators are planning to take to streets in protest against inequality and drawbacks of the country's economic model for middle and working classes.

According to the Chilean 24 Horas broadcaster, the measures also include a 14-day quarantine for people who had arrived from countries with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, such as China, Italy and Spain.

In addition, civil servants will travel abroad only if necessary, while those over 75 years old may work from home.

So far, Chile, the Latin American country to confirm the second highest number of infected people, has registered 43 cases of the disease.

Related Topics

Protest China Spain Italy Chile May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Veteran politician, PPP Co-founder Dr. Mubashar Ha ..

19 minutes ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

12 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.