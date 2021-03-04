Chilean President Appoints New Ambassador to Russia - Foreign Ministry

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has appointed diplomat Eduardo Escobar as the new ambassador to Russia, Chile's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Escobar previously performed diplomatic duties in Jordan, Argentina, Canada, the United States, Australia and Ecuador.