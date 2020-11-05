UrduPoint.com
Chilean President Appoints New Interior Minister After Resignation Of Previous One

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has appointed Mayor of the commune Estacion Central Rodrigo Delgado as the interior minister replacing Victor Perez who resigned this week after constitutional accusations made against him.

"I want to give an enthusiastic welcome to Rodrigo Delgado who joins the cabinet today as the new interior minister of Chile," the president said after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

After the inauguration, Delgado announced a series of challenges such as public security, social reactivation, state's modernization and COVID-19 pandemic.

Delgado had to leave the post of the mayor and finish all outstanding issues before the assumption of the office.

Perez resigned this Tuesday after the Chamber of Deputies approved a constitutional charge against him for police repression during the social justice demonstrations.

